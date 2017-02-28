All-WIAC Men's Basketball Team Named

WIAC News Release (2/28/17) -- University of Wisconsin-River Falls’ Alex Herink was selected the Player of the Year to lead the individuals chosen to the 2017 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Men’s Basketball Team by the league coaches. In addition, UW-River Falls head coach Jeff Berkhof was tabbed the Coach of the Year.

Herink is the second player in program history to receive the honor, joining Rich Melzer, who claimed the award in 2003 and 2004. Herink ranks third in the conference with a .832 free-throw percentage, fourth with 15.7 points per game, fifth with a .530 field goal percentage, seventh with a .412 three-point field goal percentage and 10th with 5.6 rebounds per contest.

He has scored in double figures in 22 of 27 contests, including seven performances of 20-plus points. Herink poured in a season-high 34 points against Robert Morris University-Chicago (Ill.) on Nov. 18. He grabbed a season-best 10 rebounds three times.

Berkhof collected the coaching award for the second time in his career (2011) after leading the Falcons to their 14th WIAC regular-season championship. UW-River Falls also earned a spot in the NCAA Division III Championship after winning the WIAC tournament title. Their 17-game winning streak earlier this season established a program record.

Repeat selections on the first team from a season ago included: UW-Eau Claire’s George Diekelman and UW-River Falls’ Garret Pearson. UW-Eau Claire’s Jared Schneidermann earned a spot on the five-member All-Defensive Team for the second straight year.

An All-Sportsmanship Team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.

2017 All-WIAC Men’s Basketball Team

Name, School, Year, Position, Hometown (High School)

Ben Boots, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Guard, Kimberly, Wis.

Ethan Bublitz, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Guard, Jackson, Wis. (Kettle Moraine Lutheran)

George Diekelman, Eau Claire, Junior, Guard, Stevens Point, Wis. (SPASH)

Robert Duax, Platteville, Sophomore, Guard, Dubuque, Iowa (Hempstead)

Alex Herink, River Falls, Junior, Forward, Hudson, Wis.

Chris Jones, Whitewater, Junior, Guard, Milwaukee, Wis. (Bradley Tech)

Charlie Noone, Oshkosh, Junior, Guard, Oshkosh, Wis. (Lourdes Academy)

Garret Pearson, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Rush City, Minn.

Zach Schradle, La Crosse, Senior, Forward, Clayton, Wis.

Josh Weix, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Forward, Eau Claire, Wis. (North)



Honorable Mention

Devin Buckley, River Falls, Junior, Guard, Brooklyn, Minn. (Park Center)

Grant Erickson, River Falls, Senior, Guard, Lakeville, Minn. (North)

John Keefe, Stout, Junior, Guard, Medford, Wis.

John Lahti, Stout, Junior, Forward, Turtle Lake, Wis.

Jack Martinek, Eau Claire, Senior, Guard, New Brighton, Minn. (Irondale)

Ben Meinholz, La Crosse, Sophomore, Forward, Oconomowoc, Wis. (Milwaukee Marquette)

Derek Rongstad, Whitewater, Sophomore, Guard/Forward, Middleton, Wis.

Scotty Tyler, Whitewater, Junior, Forward, Grafton, Wis.

Bryce Williams, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward, Maple Grove, Minn. (Spring Lake Park)

Demetrius Woodley, Whitewater, Junior, Guard/Forward, Milwaukee, Wis. (Vincent)



All-Defensive Team

Ethan Bublitz, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Guard, Jackson, Wis. (Kettle Moraine Lutheran)

Grant Erickson, River Falls, Senior, Guard, Lakeville, Minn. (North)

Taylor Jansen, Oshkosh, Senior, Guard, Columbus, Wis.

Derek Rongstad, Whitewater, Sophomore, Guard/Forward, Middleton, Wis.

Jared Schneidermann, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Concordia Academy)

All-Sportsmanship Team

Drew Bryson, Whitewater, Senior, Guard, Elkhorn, Wis.

Andrew Duxbury, Eau Claire, Senior, Guard, Stillwater, Minn.

Grant Erickson, River Falls, Senior, Guard, Lakeville, Minn. (North)

Kenny Finco, La Crosse, Senior, Guard, Hartland, Wis. (Arrowhead)

Jared Gjertson, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward/Center, Wausau, Wis. (D.C. Everest)

Colin Kramper, Platteville, Sophomore, Guard, Downers Grove, Ill. (North)

AJ Mueller, Oshkosh, Senior, Forward, Milwaukee, Wis. (Marquette)

Jacob Nordstrom, Stout, Senior, Center, Melrose, Wis. (Melrose-Mindoro)

Player of the Year: Alex Herink of River Falls

Coach of the Year: Jeff Berkhof of River Falls

Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete (sponsored by Badgerland Financial): Sean Dwyer of Oshkosh