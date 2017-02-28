Eau Claire County political parties share hopes for Trump's address to Congress

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Local political leaders shared their hopes for President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

Brian Westrate, 3rd congressional district Republican Party chair, expected Trump to speak about tax reform within the corporate structure, immigration policy, military spending and the Affordable Care Act. Westrate anticipated an optimistic address as Trump met with the young men and women who he will need as partners to carry out his policy, but he said to present his solutions, Trump also needs to point out the problems in the nation.

Westrate said he has appreciated Trump's constant communication with the public about his policies.

"Whether it is on Twitter, or in formalized briefings like this, whether your ultimately agree or disagree with his identification of the problem or his proposed solution, I think as an American citizen, I appreciate knowing what my government is up to."

Across the aisle, the Eau Claire County Democratic Party said Trump has been anything but transparent.

"We don't think he has been very straightforward at all," Beverly Wickstrom, Eau Claire County Democratic Party chair, said. "He said he was going to drain the swamp, and instead he has brought more and more insiders, both corporate insiders and Washington insiders inside the capitol. I could not with a straight face say that he has been straight forward about what he has been doing."

Wickstrom said she hoped Trump would share significantly more details in his address.