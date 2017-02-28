Somali refugee meets with CVTC students to share her story

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A Somali refugee spoke with students at Chippewa Valley Technical College on Tuesday to put their lives in perspective and motivate them to succeed.

Habibo Haji said she was trained be a shepherd at age 3. When she was 4, Haji was considered old enough to take the sheep out to the grassland on her own for 16 hours a day, every day. By 7, she was a nomad, leaving her village for months at a time with more than a hundred cows and sheep. As civil war tore her nation apart, Haji lived in a refugee camp with her family.

Haji said a lottery system chose her to immigrate to the United States when she was 16. She did not know how to read or write, and she knew no English. Haji told CVTC students she knew she had to succeed. Now, she is an author and a registered nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester.

As refugees become an important topic in President Trump's administration, Haji said she is optimistic about how he will handle immigration.

"I was a refugee," Haji said. "I was new to this country, and I feel like I made a great contribution. We need that. We need diversity. We need people who can contribute. We need people who have different ideas. Although it seems untouchable at the moment, I think he'll turn around. I believe so."

Haji has a book about her journey in life called, "Conquering the Odds, Journey of a Shepherd Girl," and plans to release another soon.