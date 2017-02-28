Eau Claire area music scene seen as driver for economic development

The Chippewa Valley is hitting high notes when it comes to hosting music festivals, and on Tuesday, business leaders gathered in Eau Claire to discuss ways to capitalize on that success.

With five major major music festivals every year, and the Confluence Arts Center under construction, those taking part on Tuesday said music and the arts are driving economic development here. Leaders said an example of that is all of the other development that's been going on in downtown Eau Claire.

Zach Halmstad, co-founder of Jamf Software, said more people are finding a place they want to live, then looking for a job. He said that's why his company is using the area's growing music scene as a recruitment tool. "Music is an essential part of quality of life. I mean so many people want to go see music, go listen to music go play music. And you look at the number of bands that are in Eau Claire, and some of the great venues that you have, but also the lack of venues to bring in really big national acts. I think that's what we've been focused on for the last few years, is to try to bridge that gap."

Eau Claire resident Sean Carey, a member of the band Bon Iver, said the area gets bypassed all of the time by musical acts because we lack venues to fit various sized bands that would like to play here.

Speakers agreed that five years from now, they would like to see people traveling from Minneapolis, Madison and Chicago to catch musical acts in the area and live here.