Concern grows over cutting Farm to School Program Coordinator Position

Madison (WKOW) -- While states across the country amp up their Farm to School programs to feed public school kids, Governor Scott Walker is considering a controversial move for Wisconsin.

Governor Walker plans to terminate the program's top coordinator. It's a post that's been in place since 2009, but won't like be filled in the executive budget.

The post was vacated last Spring, but Amazing Grace Farmer Chris Blakeney says the former coordinator secured hundreds of thousands in grants and even brought the National Farm to School Conference to Madison last year.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says losing such a pivotal position makes him nervous for the city's youth.

"To lose it's staffing is a setback on our efforts to get nutritious food to our school children," Soglin said. Blakeney fears any cuts could jeopardize how services are handled.

"Local food is extremely important to our schools because it reduces the amount of travel time from farm to table..it helps out our local economy," he said. "It helps put fresher food in into the mouths of the kids who need it," Blakeney added.

Wisconsin would save $86,000 a year.