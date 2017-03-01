Wausau man killed in police shootout was UWMC grad

Town of Corning (WAOW) -- The Wausau man killed in a shooting with a Lincoln County deputy sheriff graduated from college about a year ago and was the commencement speaker, authorities said Tuesday. He had also had spent some time in prison.

Shawn M. Igers, 40, was killed after firing shots at a deputy Monday night, according to a news release from the sheriff's department.

The deputy, who was not named, was responding to reports of a car in a ditch on County Road FF in the Town of Corning, about 10 miles southwest of Merrill, the statement said.

That's when Igers shot at the deputy, and the deputy returned fire, killing Igers, according to the sheriff's department.

Igers' body has been taken to Madison for an autopsy.

The deputy has more than six years of law enforcement experience and has been placed on administrative leave, the sheriff's department said.

University of Wisconsin-Marathon County Dean Keith Montgomery said Igers graduated in spring 2016, earning an associate degree in general education, and he was the commencement speaker. The speech included mentions of his troubles with the law.

“He was very active and engaged on campus,” Montgomery said. “A lot of people knew him.”

Inger edited the student newspaper The Forum, contributed magazine articles and helped establish a student area on the northern end of campus, the dean said.

A man who lived near where the shooting occurred said he saw police cars but did not know what was going on.

"I was watching TV and saw then I saw red lights. I looked out the door and I could see all of the squad cars." Melvin Klebenow said. "They were here all night. I heard the ambulance come."

Klebenow said he grew up in the area and doesn't remember anything like this happening.

"I thought maybe someone had hit a deer," he said. "We're just not used to that in this area. It was surprising to hear that it was a shooting."

One of Igers' neighbors in Wausau, who shared cookouts with Igers, said he suffered from depression and recently broke up with a girlfriend.

Igers has a record of criminal convictions, including a pending burglary charge that had him returning to court in April, according online Marathon County court records. He had also spent some time in prison, the records indicated.