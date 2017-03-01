2 arrested in Osseo for possession of methamphetamine

Trempealeau Co. (Press Release) -- Two people were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after they were pulled over for speeding in Osseo.

According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, they along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Monday night, around 7:36 p.m. The driver, Joseph Christopher Tremain, 44, and passenger, Quinn Joseph Vanderbosch, 26, both from Richfield, Minnesota, said they were going to see a friend in Osseo. A K-9 was used during the stop, and K-9 Leo alerted the officers there were drugs in the vehicle. Officers located a bag of approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine, several vial GHB and other drug paraphernalia. Both Tremain and Vanderbosch were arrested and taken to the Trempealeau County Jail.