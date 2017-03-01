ALERT: Snow will cause difficult travel this morning in Eau Clai - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

ALERT: Snow will cause difficult travel this morning in Eau Claire and western Wisconsin

Projected snow totals for Wednesday, March 1, 2017 Projected snow totals for Wednesday, March 1, 2017
Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol told News 18, they handled 22 crashes and slide-ins on Wednesday; none with serious injuries.

Eau Claire police said they had 25 crashes and slide-ins; only one with injuries. 

March has arrived, and most will agree it is "entering like a lion."

Widespread snow formed early Wednesday morning, and the snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin until early Wednesday afternoon. Totals will range from 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts. Roads will be at least partially snow-covered and slippery with periods of low visibility.

