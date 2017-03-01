ALERT: Snow will cause difficult travel this morning in Eau Claire and western Wisconsin

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol told News 18, they handled 22 crashes and slide-ins on Wednesday; none with serious injuries.

Eau Claire police said they had 25 crashes and slide-ins; only one with injuries.

March has arrived, and most will agree it is "entering like a lion."

Widespread snow formed early Wednesday morning, and the snow will fall on the Eau Claire area and west central Wisconsin until early Wednesday afternoon. Totals will range from 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts. Roads will be at least partially snow-covered and slippery with periods of low visibility.

Plan ahead and be prepared for delays. For the latest radar and more weather information, click HERE.