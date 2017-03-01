2 arrested near Whitehall for possession of cocaine and methamphetamine

Trempealeau Co. (Press Release) -- Two people were arrested for drug possession after being pulled over for speeding near Whitehall.

According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department, they stopped a vehicle for speeding early Monday morning around 1:21 a.m. K-9 Leo was used during the traffic stop, who alerted the officers there were drugs in the vehicle. Three needles containing methamphetamine was found in the vehicle and a bag containing 3 grams of cocaine was found on the driver. Both the driver, Kayla Lee Johnson, 25, from Elk Mound and the passenger Nathaniel John Young, 23, from Eau Claire were arrested and taken to the Trempealeau County Jail. A juvenile was also in the vehicle, and was released to another adult.

The Whitehall Police Department assisted on this traffic stop.