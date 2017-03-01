Eau Claire street crews start full residential plow Wednesday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Wednesday's snow has crews busy plowing city streets.

The City of Eau Claire said it will start a full residential plow operation at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. City crews said the city's alternate side parking ordinance will not be enforced.

City street officials are asking residents not to park off street, for the time being, in order to help crews with plowing the streets. They said if you must park on the street, and are able to move your car from one side to the other, the effort would also help crews plow the streets better.

Because crews are starting a full residential plow, they said you should expect to have a pile of snow at the end of your driveway. Street officials said it is the property owner's responsibility to clear snow from the bottom of the driveway once plows have gone through.

A trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol told News 18, they handled 22 crashes and slide-ins on Wednesday; none with serious injuries.

Eau Claire police said they had 25 crashes and slide-ins; only one with injuries.