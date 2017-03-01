Barron officers, church launch new program to help inmates transition back into community

Barron (WQOW) - An area law enforcement agency and church have partnered together to help people in jail transition back into the community.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department and Red Cedar Church are launching a new program called, "Red Cedar Restart Program". Organizers said the program will allow inmates to receive coaching and support services while they are in jail and after they are released.

Ashley Rayment, the outreach director of Red Cedar Church, said no one should be known for the worst thing they have done. She said the transition from jail back to being a member in the community is possible for everyone if there is support for them.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said for some people, the program will help them remember there is someone out there cheering them on to succeed and a safe place where they can go to for help.

Organizers said the program will focus on three key areas, including jail re-entry preparation, which is an eight-week course, re-entry coaching, which is a 12-month commitment and community based support in sober and supportive environments.

They said the program's first class launched on Tuesday with 20 members taking part in the new initiative.