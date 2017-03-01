Fall Creek man faces enticement charges

Fall Creek (WQOW) - A man accused of posting an ad on Craigslist, seeking shy or inexperienced girls, now faces multiple charges.

Police said Jarad Bischoff, from Fall Creek, posted the ad on Friday, February 24. An undercover officer, posing as a 13-year old girl, responded to the ad.

Authorities said after some sexually suggestive e-mails, Bischoff asked the girl to meet him so he could take her back to his home for a couple hours. They said he also asked her to delete her emails. Bischoff was arrested when he arrived at the meeting place.