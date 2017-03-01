Altoona woman placed on probation for child neglect

Altoona Claire (WQOW) - An Altoona woman accused of child neglect has been placed on probation for one year.

Police were called in fall of 2016 to the home Paulette Brooks-Edgar shared with Daniel Glair. A relative reported arriving at the home, finding both of them passed out and their one-year-old daughter standing up in her crib. Police said both tested over the legal limit for driving.

At sentencing on Tuesday, Brooks-Edgar was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. If she doesn't violate probation, the charge will be dismissed. Glair was sentenced in early February 2017 for his role in the incident.