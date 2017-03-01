Eau Claire man reaches plea deal in armed robbery case

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- One of the suspects charged in a February armed robbery case in Eau Claire has agreed to a plea deal.



Caleb Franze pleaded guilty to battery in exchange for felony charges of armed robbery and endangering safety being dropped.



According the criminal complaint, Franze and another man smashed the window of a car and shot a man with a BB gun. As part of the deal, Franze will serve two years of probation and either 30 days in jail or 240 hours of community service.



The other suspect in the case, Isaiah Bowe, has a plea hearing scheduled for May 11.



Posted March 1, 2017: Police said a young man was shot in the face with a BB gun during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of an Eau Claire fast food restaurant.

Isaiah Bowe, Caleb Franze and Bryce York were charged on Tuesday with being party to armed robbery, endangering safety and other charges.

Police said the 20-year-old victim was parked at the Burger King on South Hastings Way, on the night of Friday, February 24, and was waiting for his girlfriend when two people approached his car.

He said one smashed his window with a BB gun and fired it at him, hitting him close to his right eye. The investigation showed Bowe had formerly dated the victim's girlfriend and was upset because the victim had recently called Bowe racist names.