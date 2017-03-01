Memorial High School student earns scholarship trip to Italy

Eau Claire (WQOW)- One Eau Claire high school student, with a passion for cleaning up our nation's waterways, is developing a project that is taking him across the globe.

Eau Claire Memorial senior Ian Roback will be heading to Italy after being awarded the Education First Global Citizens Scholarship. The national program identifies students from around the United States, who find and develop new ways of tackling global issues, and recognizes them as future leaders.

2017's focus was food's impact on culture. Roback's project addressed over-fertilization, how it pollutes our nation's waterways and can flow all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. Roback said by addressing the problem at the source, it can prevent eutrophication, which is a form of water pollution, and allow people to continue using the gulf's resources.

"It's best to look at the waterways and to look at how we can get all the nutrients out before it hits the Gulf of Mexico. I know that there hasn't been significant damming projects on the Mississippi, and there haven't been any uses of filters to get out the nutrients, so I basically thought that would be the best way to combat it," Roback said.

Roback will be traveling to Milan in July. Students will spend days learning about the culture and studying the future of food, part of which will be coming from renowned chef and author Anthony Bourdain. He's one of 17 students from around the country granted the opportunity.

Roback said he plans to continue working on this project and developing new technology to filter out waterways. He said he is collaborating with local chemists and engineers and is now in the process of applying for a design patent for an invention to make the filtration process quicker and more efficient.