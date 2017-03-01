Christians in Eau Claire recognize Ash Wednesday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Christians celebrated Ash Wednesday, starting the 40 days of Lent that lead to Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Ash Wednesday began with the burning of last year's palms at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.

"The palms are a sign of our mortality," Father Tom Krieg said. "It is a sign of our weakness that these are real, dry things, and it is a sign of our death."

Krieg said Ash Wednesday is a time to reflect on sins, a tradition marked in the book of "Jonah".

"He announced he was going to change his ways, otherwise God was going to wipe out the city," Krieg said. "As a sign that they had to courage to look at their sins and turn with all of their hearts, they put ashes on their heads, and they wore sackcloth."

Krieg said in the early centuries, those who left the church needed to show penitence to return.

"It was initially just them who would be marked with ashes and their journey to be reunited with God's people," Krieg said. "I think over time we decided that we all are sinners, and we all could be marked with these ashes if we have the courage to say we need God's forgiveness."

Christians make sacrifices during the 40 days of Lent that often include giving up something they enjoy, like sweets.

"I still think those are good disciplines to test our bodies, but can I spend more time praying, reaching out to people, doing positive things as a Lenten discipline?" Krieg asked.

One trend spreading on social media is to donate something from home on each day of Lent. Sheryl Paullin, Bethesda Thrift Shop manager, said spring is usually a great time for donations, but she was not sure if they were because of Lent or spring cleaning.

"It would be great if everybody sacrificed a bag of clothes for Lent," Paullin said.

Proceeds from the thrift shop help the developmentally and intellectually disabled. "We are expanding, so we will have much more room to put things in," Paullin said. "Any clothing, housewares, gift ideas and books, you name it. We'll take it."

Paullin said the store also needs people who will donate their time as volunteers.



The Catholic Church said as Christians look to resolve personal sins, they also strive to solve global problems this Lenten season.

"To look at our world and the violence and the wars, the lack of welcome and love your neighbor," Krieg said. "There is a lot of talk about refugees and what is our policy there. We want to be a people who really live by God's ideals, so we mourn the sins of the world, and we resolve to do what we can to be part of the solution, not part of the problem."