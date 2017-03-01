DeLong students take pledge against using "R" word

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Some Eau Claire students are looking to eliminate a word from their vocabulary.

Wednesday begins the “Spread the Word to End the Word” campaign. DeLong Middle School students traveled to different classrooms to teach their peers about the Best Buddy Program and raise awareness of the damage using the "R" word has on people with special needs. Students were then encouraged to take the pledge themselves.

Ayanna Watkins and Anthony Yarrington, who are DeLong best buddies, said they think the “R” word shouldn't be used. "It shouldn't exist anymore, it should just stop being used. If it, if the campaign actually works and it takes place, it'll be great because that means the word will never be used anymore, and that'll make everyone with special needs or anything like that feel a lot better."

The Best Buddies Program partners general education students and students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They work together all school year long to build relationships and social skills.