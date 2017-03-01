Blugold Radio fundraises for new studio

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Construction is already underway, but Blugold Radio needs your help moving to a much-needed new studio.



The station is hoping to raise $7,000 for a bigger, better studio -- emphasis on bigger! They kicked off an online campaign on Tuesday and have already brought in more than $2,000.



The station is asking for financial support on this project now so they have the money to pay for things like student internships and employment in the future. Station manager Scott Morfitt told News 18 a big part of Blugold Radio is backing local talent, so he hopes the Chippewa Valley will do the same for them.

"I see so much potential when I look at this station," Morfitt said. "I see the way local musicians are already just loving getting their work on the air and getting more known to radio. I want this to be a place that incubates new talent and really inspires new musicians to come along."



Morfitt said really they're asking the for the community's support so the station can continue supporting the community.



If they reach the $7,000 goal a donor has offered a $5,000 match to the project. Follow the link to support the new studio.