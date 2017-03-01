New Eau Claire Public Arts Council needs board members

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Local art lovers, listen up. There's a new council coming to Eau Claire and organizers need your help running it.



The newly formed Eau Claire Public Arts Council is currently looking for people to fill its Board of Directors. City officials say they're constantly getting offers to bring public art to Eau Claire, so they figured they'd set up a special committee to handle them.



The Public Arts Council will be in charge of things like selection, placement and maintenance of artwork around town. One of their tasks will be deciding what goes onto the big blank wall on the downtown parking garage.



The group is separate from the Eau Claire Regional Arts Center and Sculpture Tour Eau Claire because organizers say that's how much artistry we have in the area.



"There's just a tremendous interest in the arts," Allison Shepard, part of the Leadership Eau Claire Class of 2017, told News 18. "This is a way we can engage the community, different neighborhoods, the Downtown and help to really broaden the public art here in Eau Claire."



It's not just visual art. The Public Arts Council will be responsible for bringing things like spoken word events and new bands to Eau Claire as well.



They're looking for 9 people to make up the Board of Directors. Interested applicants may apply by requesting an application from Allison Shepard at artsmadepubliceauclaire@gmail.com.