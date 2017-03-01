UPDATE: Vice President Mike Pence to visit Janesville Friday

Janesville (WQOW) -- Vice-President Mike Pence will visit Blain Supply in Janesville Friday morning, the company announced Thursday afternoon.



Blain Supply houses the corporate headquarters and distribution center for all Blain's Farm and Fleet stores.



Vice-President Pence will be joined on this visit by Republican Speaker of the House and Janesville native Paul Ryan and Senator Ron Johnson.

The company says Vice President Pence will take part in a listening session with a small group of farmers and local business owners, and he will then speak to roughly 350 Blaine Supply associates and invited guests.

“I agreed to host this event because I was given the opportunity to bring together successful farmers and multi-generational family-owned businesses to speak directly to the Vice President to share the topics that they care most about,” says Owner/President and CEO, Jane Blain Gilbertson. “Farmers and local family-owned businesses have anchored this community, and they are the life-blood of our country. We are proud of the Janesville community. It is our pleasure to support it and our honor to introduce it to the Vice President.”

Pence is touring manufacturing facilities across the industrial Midwest this week - an area of the country crucial to President Trump's victory last November.

"I want you to know President Trump is all of your biggest fan. And Donald Trump as President of the United States is the best friend American small business will ever have," Vice-President Pence told a group of small business owners in Cincinnati Thursday.



But Democrats are trying to remind people their policies do more to support working families - a group Trump did well with on election night.



"I think there is a bit of buyer's remorse," said Sam Liebert, deputy chair of the Rock County Democratic Party. "There's some people I've talked to that said - 'oh, I didn't think he was gonna do that.' Well, he has done that."



Liebert said a number of left-leaning groups are planning to gather outside of Blain Supply in protest of Vice-President Pence's visit.



Details on when and what location the event will be held are still unknown. Janesville is the home district of Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), who is expected to join Pence at the event. Governor Walker, Pence's long time friend, says his schedule will not allow him to attend.



"I'd hoped they were going to be there later. It looks like we're not going to be able to. I'm actually going to be tomorrow in Washington, I don't get back until later on Friday so, I'll miss the timing which is unfortunate," says Gov. Walker.



Gov. Walker's trip to Washington, D.C. is at the invitation of Speaker Ryan, who asked him to talk to House Republicans about lessons learned here in Wisconsin.

We will pass along more details about the Vice President's trip as they become available.