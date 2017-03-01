Paul Menard Back In Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Three days after a career-best fifth place finish at the Daytona 500, NASCAR driver Paul Menard is back in his home town of Eau Claire.



"We worked all race to get up front," Menard tells News 18 Sports on Wednesday afternoon, "got up to the top five, and as the laps started clicking down, we knew we were going to be really close on fuel, so I was trying to save a little bit without losing spots but I wasn't really trying to push forward at that point. I knew some of the guys up front were racing hard and weren't saving as much, so by the time I could switch my reserve fuel switch we just lost some momentum and wound up fifth, but definitely had a shot at the end and that's all you can hope for."



Menard made the Chase for the Championship in 2015, but wound up 25th in the Sprint Cup Standings last season. After his solid finish at Daytona, he's now 10th in the Monster Energy Series standings, and looking to continue his momentum this week in Atlanta.



"We run a lot of tracks like Atlanta, so having a good finish is nice, but it doesn't show what the whole season is going to be like," says Menard, "so Atlanta, if we can start off on the right foot, have a good race, I'll be really pumped up for the rest of the year, because that's just a truer test for the whole season."



