DNR plans to present final CWD plan in December

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Department of Natural Resources plans to present final revisions to the state's long-term chronic wasting disease plan to its board in December.

A stakeholder committee has developed more than 60 tweaks to the existing 15-year plan. Their seven top priorities including informing the public on deer carcass transportation restrictions, improving public understanding of the disease and collaborating with outside researchers.

Lower-priority recommendations include double-fending for infected deer farms, local herd reduction efforts and maintaining the state's current hunting seasons.

DNR Big Game Section Chief Bob Nack told the board Wednesday that his staff will spend the rest of the year deciding which recommendations should go into the new plan and present them to the board after deer hunting ends in December.