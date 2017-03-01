WIAA State Boys Hockey Preview: EC Memorial vs. Hudson

Madison (WQOW) -- For the second time ever, Eau Claire Memorial will meet Big Rivers Conference rival Hudson at the WIAA State Boys Hockey Tournament.



The Old Abes edged the Raiders, 2-1, in a 1992 state quarterfinal, after the two teams split their two regular season games, with each winning on home ice. Thursday, Memorial meets Hudson in a state quarterfinal, and just like it was 25 years ago, the Old Abes and Raiders split their two regular season games, with each winning on home ice.



"I think it goes both ways," says Memorial head coach Mike Schwengler, "they're a team that's very familiar with us, and we kind of showed our hand earlier in the year in a win that we had to try and get, but the flip side is, we know where their strengths are, too,, so I really don't think there's an advantage either way."



"Both teams will be ready," says Hudson head coach Brooks Lockwood, "we know what they have to offer and they know what we have to offer, you know, obviously, you root for the Big Rivers teams usually when you're down here, but we're playing each other, so it's a little bittersweet in that regard , but both teams will go out there and compete, and you know, it'll be a good result."



This season, Hudson has outscored its three playoff opponents by a combined score of 20-0. The Raiders have only allowed 22 goals all season, but 4 of those goals were scored by the Old Abes in their win at Hobbs Ice Center on January 5.



"We definitely know that they have aggressive D.and they're going to pinch down hard," says Old Abes senior defenseman Dawson Schwengler, "so we have to get the puck up and out and we're going to get a few guys flying and we'll see if it works out for us."



"We're just going to have to make sure we're sound in the D zone," says Memorial senior forward Sam Hanson, "and make sure we get pucks out, and not spend too much time in our D zone and eliminate the turnovers."



Two of the top goaltenders in the state will be on display during the Old Abes-Raiders game. Both Memorial's Trevor Hudecek and Hudson's Anthony Howard are among the five finalists for the Kirk Daubenspeck Award, given to the state's top goalie by Wisconsin Prep Hockey.



"Going against a guy like Howard," says Hudecek, a junior, " I think he's leading the state in save percentage, leading the state in goals against average, obviously they have a great team but matching up against a guy like that, it gives you kind of a chip on your shoulder as a goalie to see if I can out-battle this guy."



"We don't really prepare any different," says Howard, a senior, "I mean, obviously, it's very exciting to be here again, it's a little more nervous and a little more exciting but overall it's great, I can't wait to get out there."



Veterans Memorial Coliseum is a much different venue than what the Old Abes or Raiders play in during the season, but players on both teams don't think the larger ice surface, the warmer building, and the slower ice will be a factor.



"Of course it's a lot warmer," says Dawson Schwengler, "everybody's going to feel it, it's not just one team or the other, everybody's going to feel the ice, everybody's going to have the same boards, one team's just going to have to capitalize on more chances than the other."



".No, I don't think there's any team with an advantage," says Hanson, "both us and Hudson are going to have to bring it tomorrow night."



"No, it doesn't give anyone an advantage," says Hudson senior defenseman Chase Blackmun, "we're both here for the same goal, and whoever wants it more is going to get it, so you've just got to be ready to go."



Last season, both Memorial and Hudson advanced to the state semifinals, but this season, only one team will be moving on.



"Certainly, I think depth is a factor but at the same time it's the first game," says Lockwood, "so it's who wants the puck more, who's willing to win the one-on-one battles."



"We're a team that's going to get three or four chances to score a game, we're not prolific by any means," says Mike Schwengler, "but you know, we're going to get some chances it's a matter of capitalizing, but more than that, it's a matter of keeping control of the puck and not turning over the puck, not giving up the odd-man rushes, and in the last two-three weeks we've done a pretty good job of that."



Watch News 18 Sports at 6 on Thursday, for early highlights from the Memorial-Hudson game. We'll have complete highlights on Sports Overtime at 10, along with a postgame report from Sports Director Bob Bradovich.

