Former Stevens Point Area High School football players charged with sexual assault

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Two former SPASH football standouts are now facing a Portage County judge, after a young woman accused them of raping her at the same time.

Prosecutors say Joseph Horvath, 23, and Adam Brandt, 23, invited the young woman to Horvath's home in May 2014 where she believed more people would be hanging out.

The victim was in the back seat of a car outside the home when the two athletes allegedly forced the woman to grope them.

When the woman declined their advance, the three went inside Horvath's bedroom where the two sexually assaulted her at the same time, according to the criminal complaint. The woman told police that Horvath apologized to her after the assault.

Brandt went on to play college football at Southern Illinois University, while Horvath played at Minnesota State University-- Mankato. They returned to college to play after the woman first reported the case in 2014.

Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske said that it is not uncommon for a sexual assault investigation to last this long before charges are filed.

"Law enforcement took some time, as it should, to investigate the allegations [and] needed to speak to the defendants in the matter who were out of state at the time," he said. "There's forensic evidence and in this case we've alleged that there is."

The day after the assault, the woman went to St. Michael's Hospital where a rape exam was performed.

Calls to Brandt and Horvath's attorneys were not returned. In the criminal complaint, the two deny raping the victim.

Brandt is out on a $10,000 signature bond and will appear in court March 20. Horvath's initial appearance is March 6.