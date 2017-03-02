A closer look at recent central Wisconsin fatal police shootings

Wausau (WAOW) -- Four people have been killed by law enforcement in the last year in central Wisconsin, a number law enforcement said they've never seen before in such a short time.

"It's unnerving, just unnerving, things have changed so drastically for us," said Marathon Co. special investigator Charles Jones. "This is not normal by any means."

The officer involved shootings happened in Langlade Co., Marathon Co. and two in Lincoln Co., one as recent as late February. In three of the situations the officers were cleared of any wrongdoing and the fourth is still under investigation by the DCI.

Each of the shootings were very different circumstances, but officers were shot at before killing the person in two of the incidents.

In his 40 years of law enforcement, Jones said he's seen a lot change in people's attitude toward police.

"I don't think there's a respect that there used to be for the position of authority," said Jones.

Wausau Police Chief Jeff Hardel has spent 37 years in law enforcement and he too believes there's less respect for police than there used to be.

"The overall sentiment of law enforcement has changed a little bit," said Hardel. "They're a target, any traffic stop they go on, they're a target."

People have questioned whether officers shoot to kill too often, however Hardel said that's not the case.

"I don't think people realize the time frame involved in most of these situations, it's fractions of a second," said Hardel. "Very few times does an officer have time, can take the time to aim and shoot at a limb."

While Hardel said he's seen a lot of change through his years, he said it's still a profession he loves and still thinks people in the community support the police force.