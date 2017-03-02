Mass incarceration in Wisconsin focus of Edgewood College event

Madison (WKOW) -- A documentary caused people in Madison to look at the toll of mass incarceration Wednesday night.

Edgewood College showed, "Milwaukee 53206". It's a documentary about the most incarcerated zip code in the country, where 62 percent of men living there have spent time in jail or prison. It hit a nerve here, because of the high incarceration rate of young black men in Madison and Dane County.

"This issue is affecting communities all over the country it's just those communities that traditionally in America people ignore," said instructor Roderick Bankston.

Madison and Dane County are working to reduce the incarceration rate locally, through programs like the restorative court, which keeps low-level offenders out of jail by having them work with community members.