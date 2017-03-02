Wisconsin traffic deaths down in February

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Traffic deaths across the badger state in the month of February are down compared to February 2016.

According to preliminary statistics, the Wisconsin State Patrol said 34 people died in Wisconsin in February, which is 21 fewer traffic deaths than last year this month.

Since January 2016, a total of 70 people have been killed in crashes, including seven pedestrians. The state patrol said the safest month of February since the end of World War II was in 2014 with 21 traffic deaths. It said the deadliest February was in 1968 with 73 fatalities.

The state patrol said in 2016, there were a total of nearly 150 traffic deaths in 2016: