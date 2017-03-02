Previously closed IRS office in Eau Claire set to reopen March 7

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Thursday, the Internal Revenue Service announced it will reopen its Eau Claire office starting March 7. The Eau Claire Taxpayer Assistance Center is located on 2403 Folsom Street in Eau Claire at the WestRidge Plaza.

Christopher Miller, a spokesperson with the IRS, told News 18 the Eau Claire location had only one employee, a taxpayer advisory specialist. After the employee recently retired, Miller said there was no one else to fill the position until recently. Miller said the IRS employee will be traveling from outside the area to assist taxpayers through the tax filing season.

Starting Tuesday, March 7, taxpayers will be able to schedule an appointment at the Eau Claire TAC by calling 844-545-5640. Miller said appointments are not required to pick up a form, drop off a non-cash payment or drop off a completed, current year tax return.

The Eau Claire IRS office will be open through Tuesday, April 18. Office hours are:

Tuesdays from 12 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., closed at 12pm for lunch

Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you were hoping to get assistance with your taxes from the IRS in Eau Claire, you may have to drive more than an hour away from the Chippewa Valley.

According to a press release, the Internal Revenue Service closed the Eau Claire office, located at 2403 Folsom Street in the WestRidge Plaza, on Friday, February 24.

Christopher Miller, a spokesperson with the IRS, said taxpayers can go to IRS.gov for their questions or call 844-545-5640 to schedule an appointment at its closest Taxpayer Assistance Center in La Crosse, Rochester or St. Paul.

“Taxpayers can often get the tax information they need or resolve a tax problem without having to call or visit an IRS office. Go to IRS.gov for more information," Miller said.

Miller said service is now by appointment at all Taxpayer Assistance Centers as part of an ongoing effort to eliminate lines and reduce frustration for taxpayers with more complex tax matters who require in-person tax help.

IRS.gov offers the following online options for tax help:

· Where’s My Refund?, people can check their refund status and estimated delivery date

· Free File, free tax software offered through IRS partners to allow you to file your taxes online

· Get Transcript, order a transcript to view online or have it mailed

· Direct Pay, make tax payments or estimated tax payments directly debited from a checking or savings account

· Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, individuals or businesses can make all types of federal tax payments

· Online Payment Agreement, eligible taxpayers can set up installment payments for taxes owes

· Where’s My Amended Return, taxpayers can track the status of their amended return

· Answers to tax law questions, provides direct links to helpful resources to answer many tax questions

· All IRS Forms and Publications, find and download current tax forms, instructions and publications