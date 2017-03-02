Annual event keeps prom affordable for some in the Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- For the sixth year, Once Upon a Prom is sending deserving young women to prom free of charge.



On Thursday, organizers began preparing the dresses, which were donated by members of the community, and will be given out in April in Eau Claire. The event is meant to provide a better prom experience for local girls, who otherwise may not be able to afford going to the dance at all.



Organizers told News 18 they have fond memories of their own proms, and they want others to have that same special experience, regardless of their financial situation. But, in order to receive all of the Once Upon a Prom perks, like free hair and make-up lessons and jewelry, participants must complete six hours of community service.



"When they're simply handed something, there's not that same level of appreciation, there's not that same level of 'Hey, I earned this'," organizer Jennifer Rooney said. "And, we really wanted them to be able to feel that and then also they get the benefits that you get when you give back to somebody."



Organizers said they're still accepting donations and looking for volunteers for this year's event. Follow the link to learn more about getting involved.