Uber launches in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Nearly one week after a ride-sharing service called, "Lyft", launched in Eau Claire, another ride-sharing company is rolling into the Chippewa Valley.

On Thursday, Uber announced it will begin operating in Eau Claire. Uber is a technology company that connects riders and drivers through a smartphone application. Riders can request for a ride through the app.

To celebrate the launch, Uber is offering two free rides to Eau Claire residents up to $15. Users can enter promo code: RIDEEAUCLAIRE into their Uber app to redeem the free ride. The free rides start Thursday, March 2 at 12 p.m. and end Sunday, March 5 at 11:59 p.m.

Uber said both it's ride-sharing products, uberX and uberXL, an option for larger parties up to six passengers, will be available in Eau Claire. Uber said once you request for a ride on its app, you can watch the driver travel to your location on its app map. It said this way, you know you're getting in the right car with the right driver.

Uber said you can also get in touch with your driver by calling or texting through the app. Once you arrive at your destination, Uber said the cost of your trip will be charged to your account payment that is on file.