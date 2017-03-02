$500 Tools for Schools grant to help Menomonie Middle School garden grow

Eau Claire (WQOW) - WQOW's latest Tools for Schools grant is going to, quite literally, tools.

"If we're going to educate our kids on how to grow plants and garden, they should have the right tools," said Liz Creviston, a teacher at Menomonie Middle School.

Thanks to Sylvan Learning Center and United Bank, WQOW News 18 awarded Creviston and Menomonie Middle School a $500 grant to help their garden grow.

In 2015, for an Earth Day project, Menomonie teacher Jay Collins and students started a vegetable garden. Currently, they have eight raised beds, and the project has been a huge success, but tending to their crops can be a bit of a chore without the right equipment.

"It will go to our tools: sprinklers and hoses and the hand rakes. Then, I want a cabinet to store everything in, and hopefully some plants," said Creviston.

Collins said the project is not only a great way to make students aware of what they eat but also get them involved in the process and get their hands dirty.

"Bringing awareness to what we eat, our body, our health, and then the food that we grow is eaten here," Collins said.

