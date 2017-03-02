Woman arrested in Dunn Co. for marijuana with children in car - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Woman arrested in Dunn Co. for marijuana with children in car

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Dunn County (WQOW) - Authorities arrested an Indiana woman in Dunn County on Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said 30-year-old Charmica D. Banks, from Gary, Indiana, was arrested for driving under the influence with children present and possession of marijuana. State troopers said there were two children in the car with Banks and a passenger.

On Thursday shortly before 3 a.m., authorities said they stopped Banks driving eastbound on Highway 94 in Dunn County for unsafe lane deviation by a state patrol trooper. Authorities said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from Bank's car. They said two children, ages 3 and 10, were in the car, as well as another adult.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.