Eau Claire man sentenced to prison in hotel robbery

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A man who helped rob an Eau Claire hotel is going to prison.

Sean Jones, from Eau Claire, was sentenced on Wednesday to 9 ½ years behind bars. In November 2016, a jury convicted him for his role in the robbery in May at the Rodeway Inn and Suites on South Hastings Way. The clerk said Jones and another man wore masks and demanded money. One of them displayed a handgun tucked in his waistband. Authorities said they got away with about $400.