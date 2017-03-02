Locust Lane Elementary School celebrates "Dr. Seuss Day"

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- March means bracket season, and students at Locust Lane Elementary school in Eau Claire have narrowed it down to the final four. Their four favorite Dr. Seuss books, that is.



Every year on March 2nd, which is Dr. Seuss' birthday, people are encouraged to break out their favorite book and read to a child as part of the Read Across America campaign. This year in celebration, Locust Lane librarian Dana Abel put together a 16-Dr. Seuss book bracket and let the kids pick which ones advanced.



Of course, classics like "Green Eggs and Ham" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" made it to the final four, but the winner is still anyone's guess.



Abel told News 18 since the bracket went up on Monday students have been excited to talk about books and reading, which is exactly what she was hoping for.



"We love anything that celebrates reading and that makes it fun," she said. "More than anything for our kids we want them to be life-long readers. That's a skill that you want your kids to take through their whole lives."



The winning Dr. Seuss book will be announced on Monday.