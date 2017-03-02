Ferguson's Orchards starts pruning trees

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Apple orchards across the state continued with their preparations for the fall harvest by pruning their trees.

Brothers Andy and Joe Ferguson of Ferguson's Orchards started pruning their Chippewa Falls orchard on Wednesday. The family also has an orchard in Eau Claire Claire and Galesville that each feature unique agritourism options. Andy and his wife run the Eau Claire store, while Joe and his wife are in charge of the Galesville location. The tree orchards combined leave the Ferguson family with more than 110,000 trees to prune by hand. They have up to 15 hired workers helping at a time, but the brothers said they will probably be pruning all through March.

The Fergusons said they cut off larger branches to let sunshine inside, which helps the apples grow and get their red color. Andy said the area may look more like a vineyard than an orchard because they use a tall-spindle tree technique. The brothers said it creates a higher-density orchard that is better for fruit and maintenance.

"A lot more production, a lot more fruit per acre, and it is a lot easier," Andy said. "All the people, for the most part, are staying on the ground, or maybe a couple of steps on a ladder, but it saves them from having to go 20 feet in the air in the old apple trees there used to be. It is our favorite, new way of planting, and it really lets us produce some good, high-quality apples.”

The Ferguson brothers said they have been keeping a close eye on the weather, and it looks like Mother Nature will allow a good apple crop in 2017.

"Things so far are looking great," Joe said. "I know there was a little scare with the weather warming up so early in the season, but it never got to a dangerous temperature. We keep a close eye on the apple buds and make sure they are not swelling up or the trees are wakening too soon. We kind of escaped a close one there, and they all look nice and healthy.”

When the Ferguson orchards open in fall of 2017, they will have nearly 30 apple varieties, including their newest favorite, the Pizzaz Apple.