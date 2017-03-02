Manufacturing industry lacks labor force

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Manufacturers from around the area gathered at the annual Manufacturing Show at Chippewa Valley Technical College hoping to bridge the skilled labor gap.

CVTC expected nearly 1,500 people at the manufacturing show where vendors searched for future employees.

"All of the manufacturers in the area, the number one thing is that they can't find good help," Matt Guse, MRS Machining president, said. "We are here to get the youth involved and show them what manufacturing is all about and how it is a great career, and they could get great career advancement."

Guse called MRS Machining a "job shop." He said the Augusta company does work all across the nation and in seven different industries. Guse said he predicted the decline in skilled labor 10 years ago and has been trying to find unique ways to interest youth in manufacturing.

Wisconsin has been widely proclaimed as a hub of manufacturing, but a forecast by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development showed a 2-percent drop in the industry in West Central Wisconsin by the year 2022. President Donald Trump announced a manufacturing jobs initiative this week to learn how to best promote job growth and get Americans back to work.

Lieutenant Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said manufacturing represents about 19-percent of Wisconsin's outputs, but she said the Badger State is faced with a unique problem. Kleefisch said seven years ago, the unemployment rate was more than 8-percent, and the state needed to create jobs. Now, the state has more jobs than applicants.

"We know that we have 93,000 open jobs, yet we only have about 50,000 folks on unemployment insurance any day of this week, so if you look at those two numbers overlapping, you wouldn't near solve the problem," Kleefisch said. "Even if everyone with a resume posted on the free Department of Workforce Development website would go take one of our open jobs, we need the young people who are participating at the manufacturing show today."

Kleefisch said manufacturing employees 474,000 Wisconsin residents.