Patrick Moore Named WIAC Player of the Year, Matt Loen Coach of the Year

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- For the second straight year, and the second time in team history, a UW-Eau Claire player earns WIAC Player of the Year.

This time, it's Patrick Moore, who has scored 17 goals and 39 points this season, including 3 game-winners and a hat trick. He is joined on the All-WIAC First Team Line by teammates Bryan Sinz and Jay Deo. Head coach Matt Loen was also honored with WIAC Coach of the Year for the 4th time in his 9 year career.

UW-Stout Senior & team captain Riley Colvard, the Blue Devils' leading scorer, received his first all-WIAC nod, scoring 12 goals and 22 points this season.

Local Players Selected to All-WIAC Team

Riley Colvard, Stout, Senior, Forward, Centerville, Minn. (Austin-NAHL)

Jay Deo, Eau Claire, Senior, Goalie, Langley, British Columbia (Alberni Valley-BCHL)

Joe Drapluk, River Falls, Sophomore, Forward, Pembroke Pines, Fla. (Surrey-BCHL)

Michael Lant, River Falls, Senior, Defenseman, Suwanee, Ga. (Soo-NAHL)

Patrick Moore, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Grand Rapids, Minn. (Bismarck-NAHL)

Zach Quinn, River Falls, Freshman, Goalie, Westland, Mich. (Wenatchee-NAHL)

Bryan Sinz, Eau Claire, Senior, Defenseman, Anchorage, Alaska (Clarkson Univ.)

Honorable Mention

Mathias Ahman, Stout, Sophomore, Defenseman, Harnasand, Sweden (Twin City-NA3HL)

Garret Clemment, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Wausau, Wis. (Lake Superior State Univ.)

Joe Kleven, Stout, Sophomore, Defenseman, Shakopee, Minn. (North Iowa-NA3HL)

Adam Knochenmus, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Roseau, Minn. (Bismarck-NAHL)

Terry Leabo, River Falls, Junior, Defenseman, Fargo, N.D. (Minnesota-NAHL)

Spencer Viele, Stout, Senior, Goalie, Wildwood, Mo. (Topeka-NAHL)

All-Sportsmanship Team

Mike Dietrich, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Vincetown, N.J. (Wisconsin-SJHL)

Shayne McLaughlin, Stout, Senior, Forward/Defenseman, Eau Claire, Wis. (Springfield-NAHL)

Logan Von Ruden, Eau Claire, Freshman, Defenseman, Northfield, Minn. (Cedar Rapids-USHL)