Former Navy SEAL praises President Trump for honoring widow

Wausau (WAOW) -- A former Navy SEAL from Central Wisconsin is praising the president for recognizing the widow of a service member killed in action.

Derrick Van Orden said it was classy of President Trump to honor Carryn Owens during his speech to congress.

Owens' husband Ryan died during a raid in Yemen. Carryn received a standing ovation by lawmakers.

While some are questioning whether Owens was used as a prop, Van Orden says every service member's widow deserves respect.

"We owe them a debt of gratitude that doesn't end with the death of their spouse," said Van Orden, "either their husband or wife, that is a life-long commitment, and if we can do anything to assuage their grief then we should do that as a nation."

Van Orden says the president made Owens a symbol for all gold star widows.

