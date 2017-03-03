Green Bay Packers raising season ticket prices in 2017

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- The Green Bay Packers are increasing season ticket prices for the coming season.

The Packers said Thursday that season-ticket prices will increase $7 across the board. That means an increase of $49 per seat for the season for Green Package holders with six regular-season games and one preseason. For Gold Package buyers with two regular-season games and one preseason, the total increase will be $21 for the season.

The Packers also included prices for a wild-card playoff game if they host one.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin (http://gbpg.net/2mk1KY3 ) reports this is the eighth consecutive season prices for tickets have increased.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy says the team projects the increase will keep the Packers just below the NFL average.