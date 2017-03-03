LATEST: Trial date set for man accused in Chippewa Falls homicide

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A trial date has been set for a Chippewa County man accused in the murder of Kenneth Patterson.

In mid-March of 2016, Chippewa County District Attorney Steve Gibbs filed charges against Jesse Lloyd and Matthew Labrec. Both were charged with being party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide in the murder of Kenneth Patterson. Patterson's body was found on the front lawn of a home in a residential area near Lake Wissota.

Lloyd appeared in court on Friday via video conference from the Waupun Correctional Institution. Judge James Isaacson set a trial date on January 23, 2018. Lloyd's attorney, Aaron Nelson, requested Judge Isaacson scheduled at least five days for the trial.

Chippewa County Assistant District Attorney Chad Verbeten said there was a settlement offer made to Lloyd, but he and Nelson have not reached an agreement.

"We agreed that it would be best to discuss the matter in person or at least by phone, but we also agreed it is probably best to have the matter set for a trial and a status conference just to keep the case moving along," Verbeten said.

Labrec's homicide charge was dropped in February as part of a plea deal. Labrec told investigators that Lloyd shot Patterson, and he also tried to shoot, but his gun would not fire. As part of the deal, Labrec will be a willing witness in the prosecution of Jesse Lloyd. Labrec is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and armed robbery.

Gary Larose Jr. will also testify against Lloyd in the case. Larose was charged with harboring a felon because he allegedly let Lloyd and Labrec stay at his house after the murder despite knowing they were suspects. Larose pleaded no contest to being a felon in possession of a gun and numerous other charges from un-related cases. Prosecutors agreed not to recommend prison time for him if a pre-sentence investigation does not advise it.

