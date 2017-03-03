Crews respond to garage fire near Eau Claire's west side

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Crews are battling fire at a property near Eau Claire's west Friday afternoon.

Our reporter is at the scene of the fire, located on Remington Road in Eau Claire. She spoke with the homeowners, Brenda and Gary Woolsey, who said the fire may have started in their garage.

Gary said he was cleaning a lithium battery in the garage and using a vise when a small piece of cardboard caught on fire. He said he stomped on the cardboard to put it out and, shortly after, left the garage into the house. About 45 minutes later, Brenda said the family heard a loud boom from the garage and saw all the windows were blown out.

The Woolsey's told our reporter five people (Brenda, Gary and their three kids) were home at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely.

Township fire crews are still on scene, along with Elk Mound Fire Department and Rock Creek Township Fire Department. Our reporter said the fire appeared to have touched the house, but fire crews were able to put it out before the fire spread.



The Township Fire Department said the fire caused $30,000 worth of damage.