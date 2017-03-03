Wisconsin company vies to build wall along US-Mexico border

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- A Dodge County construction company is the lone Wisconsin firm bidding on the federal government's call for designing and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Fond du Lac Reporter (http://fondul.ac/2lDqpT0 ) reports that Brownsville-based Michels Corp. is answering the government's early call for bids to build a wall to spanning the roughly 2,000-mile border with Mexico.

According to the Federal Business Opportunities website, about 265 firms had responded to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's pre-solicitation for bids to build the wall as of Wednesday.

Michels Corp. chief legal counsel David Stegeman declined to comment on the company's interest in the project.

The Government Accountability Office estimates it would cost on average $6.5 million a mile for a fence to keep out people who try to enter on foot and $1.8 million a mile for vehicle barriers.