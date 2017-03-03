$45K of diapers stolen; companies donate replacements

FOX CROSSING (WKOW) -- Two companies are helping out a Wisconsin diaper bank that was ripped off.
Thieves stole 100,000 diapers from the Fox Cities United Way.
The diapers were for babies from low-income families.
On Thursday night, Amazon said it would donate 100,000 diapers to compensate for the loss.
"Well, it was just a wonderful surprise for us to receive the call from Amazon about this donation, I just couldn't believe it. After what we've gone through with the theft, this just been such a wonderful gift to the community," United Way's Nancy Micke told WBAY.
Kimberly-Clark, which makes the "Huggies" brand of diapers is also donating to the United Way.
Officials said the diapers were stolen from early January to mid-February.
