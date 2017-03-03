How safe are trampoline parks?

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An accident at a trampoline park in Madison left an 11-year-old boy with more than 20 stitches in his leg. So, News 18 sought out to find out: how safe is the trampoline park in Eau Claire?

Mason Jackson fell through a safety mat at Rockin' Jump Trampoline Park and severely cut his leg. In Eau Claire, Benny Anderson, the general manager of Metropolis Resort said staff haven't had to deal with any injuries as serious as Mason's since opening in December 2016. But, he said he knows that doesn't mean accidents won't happen.

"We've had a ton of guests come through, and knock on wood, we've been very, very lucky with the things that happen here,” Anderson said. “When you have thousands and thousands of guests doing anything, you unfortunately are going to have a couple things happen."

One safety precaution Action City requires of their guests is to wear socks with grips. Anderson said those type of socks give people better traction on the trampoline when they're bouncing around. He said guests can wear any kind of socks with grips, but Action City has green ones available for guests to buy at the park.