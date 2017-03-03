Eau Claire residents find mutilated animals near park

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire Police said they are investigating a case of animal abuse and cruelty.

Eau Claire residents told News 18 two cats and a guinea pig were found killed and mutilated in the area of Jefferson Court near Putnam Park in the Third Ward. One resident said the animals were in a box within a box.

Eau Claire police have only confirmed that there were cats involved, and the incident was reported on February 13.