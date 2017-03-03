Dozens protest Pence, Ryan in Janesville

Janesville (WQOW) -- President Donald Trump canceled an event at Harley-Davidson corporate headquarters in Milwaukee last month, after the company became concerned about possible protests.

It turns out they were on to something.

Dozens of outspoken critics of the Trump administration made themselves very visible outside of Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Blain's Farm and Fleet corporate offices Friday.

While the Vice-President got a warm reception inside - as he met with local farmers, small business owners and employees - it was a different story outside the property's chain-link fence.

Janesville House Speaker Paul Ryan was also singled out by the protestors, primarily for his initiative to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

One sign read: "One Man Death Panel" - with a picture of Speaker Ryan, who joined Pence inside.

Other signs blasted the Trump administration's ties to Russia, the proposed border wall with Mexico, and other immigration related issues.



Those who came to make their voices heard said they feel it is important for the Pence and Ryan to know they're still here.

"I'm sure he'll see it, but I doubt very much that it will change him. I mean, you have to realize that these people live in a reality, they have a reality of their own, which isn't ours," said Mike Goodman of Madison.

"I don't know that he'll see this, or that he'll necessarily care, but a lot of people driving by - they'll know that they're not alone and that they can feel that they're OK to come out and do something like this and stand with the people that are standing against this administration," said Brian Grant, who drove up from DeKalb, IL.

Vice-President Pence made no mention of the protesters during his speech.