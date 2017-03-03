Summer Shandy returns to the Leinie's Lodge for the season

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- It doesn't feel like summer outside just yet, but it tasted a lot like summer Friday night at the Leinie's Lodge.



Leinenkugel's Brewery poured their first pints of Summer Shandy of the season. They say about 500 people showed up for the keg-tapping party, which isn't all that surprising to them because of how popular the beer has gotten since being introduced 10 years ago.



"It is one of our best sellers, so we do see a big boost every year when we bring it in," Lindsey Everson of Leinenkugel's told News 18. "And of course, it's summer. So who doesn't love an ice cold Summer Shandy on a hot summer day, or March day?"



People who couldn't make it to the party Friday night can still get their hands on some Summer Shandy. The beer returned to store shelves on March 1st.