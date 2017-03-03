Wisconsin lawmaker Jim Ott resumes drunken driving fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker is renewing his fight against drunken driving as the new legislative session begins with bills calling for stiffer penalties and ignition interlock requirements.

Rep. Jim Ott of Mequon has introduced three bills that would create a five-year minimum prison sentence for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle; raise the minimum incarceration for fifth and sixth offenses from six months to 18; and prohibit all offenders from driving any vehicle without an ignition interlock.

Ott and Sen. Alberta Darling introduced the minimum sentence bills last session but they got no traction. Ott introduced the interlock prohibition in 2013. It passed the Assembly but died in the Senate.

Spokeswomen for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald didn't immediately return an email inquiring about support.