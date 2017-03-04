Four Blugold Women Selected to First Team All-WIAC

Eau Claire, WI (WQOW) -- More honors for the UW-Eau Claire Hockey Team, today its the Women's team recognized.

Four Blugolds are selected to the All-WIAC First Team, including Freshman Goaltender Erin Connolly, and teammates Lauren Norgren, Jaedyn Walz, and Courtney Wittig. Four more received honorable mention. They will all be back on the ice for the WIAC Championship at river falls tomorrow afternoon.

Local Players Selected to All-WIAC First Team

Erin Connolly, Eau Claire, Freshman, Goalie, Mequon, Wis. (Homestead HS)

Angie Hall, River Falls, Junior, Goalie, White Bear Lake, Minn. (White Bear Lake HS)

Hailey Herdine, River Falls, Freshman, Forward, Maple Grove, Minn. (Maple Grove)

Paige Johnson, River Falls, Senior, Defenseman, Marshfield, Wis. (Marshfield HS)

Carly Moran, River Falls, Junior, Forward, Winona, Minn. (Winona HS)

Haley Nielsen, River Falls, Sophomore, Defenseman, Plymouth, Minn. (Orono HS)

Lauren Norgren, Eau Claire, Junior, Defenseman, Fergus Falls, Minn. (Fergus Falls Otters)

Dani Sibley, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Monticello, Minn. (North Wright County HS)

Jaedyn Walz, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward, Woodbury, Minn. (East Ridge HS)

Courtney Wittig, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Forward, Green Bay, Wis. (Bay Port HS)

Honorable Mention

Elizabeth Bauer, Eau Claire, Freshman, Forward, Wausau, Wis. (East HS)

Claudia Gagnon, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Duluth, Minn. (Duluth Northern Stars)

Sami Meister, Eau Claire, Freshman, Defenseman, Plymouth, Minn. (Wayzata HS)

Holly Turnbull, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Defenseman, Hayward, Wis. (Hayward HS)

Lydia Wagner, River Falls, Senior, Defenseman, Zumbrota, Minn. (Gustavus Adolphus College)

All-Sportsmanship Team



Emma Silkey, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Chaska, Minn. (Chaska HS)

Emily Stark, River Falls, Senior, Forward, Little Falls, Minn. (Little Falls HS)

Player of the Year: Dani Sibley of River Falls

Coach of the Year: Joe Cranston of River Falls