Saturday morning house fire causes $75,000 in damage

Chippewa County (Press Release) - For the second time this week Chippewa Fire District crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the Town of Howard. The Chippewa County 9-1-1 Center received a call of a house fire at 10674 70th Street in the Town of Howard at 3:22 am, Saturday, March 4. The owner of the home Mr. Thomas J Schwarzenberger was awakened by smoke in the house.He immediately called 9-1-1 to report the fire. Due to the location of the house the Tilden Fire Department was requested for mutual .

The first arriving unit from the Chippewa Fire District reported a visible fire in the basement and smoke showing from the eves of the house.Firefighters from the Fire District and Tilden Fire Departments made entry into the house by a walk out basement door. The fire, located in the northeast corner of the basement was quickly extinguished but the fire had spread to the second floor bedroom located right above the site of the basement fire.

The second floor bedroom fire was also quickly extinguished and the fire was placed under control at 4:15am. The house was checked for fire extension but the fire damage was confined to the basement corner and the bedroom. Smoke and heat damage was found throughout the house.

Damage estimate to the house is approximately $75,000. No one was injured at the fire but the owner was treated for exposure to smoke from the fire. The fire is under investigation but is considered accidental in nature; the cause appears to be an electrical issue.